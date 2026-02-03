Jalgaon: BJP’s Deepmala Kale announced As Mayor & Shiv Sena’s Manoj Chaudhary As Deputy Mayor | Sourced

Jalgaon: The suspense surrounding who would become the mayor of Jalgaon Municipal Corporation finally ended today. BJP leader Girish Mahajan announced the names at the BJP office today. Accordingly, Deepmala Kale's name has been finalised by the BJP for the post of mayor, and Manoj Chaudhary, the candidate from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), has been announced for the post of deputy mayor.

In the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, which has 75 seats, the Mahayuti alliance won 70 seats, with the BJP winning 46, the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) winning 23, and the Ajit Pawar group winning one seat. After this majority, there was great curiosity in the city about who would become the mayor. Since Shiv Sena had collected the application forms, everyone was watching to see if Shiv Sena would contest the mayoral election. Today, a meeting was held between Mahayuti leaders, including Shiv Sena leader and Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil, MLAs Suresh Bhole and Mangesh Chavan, and Girish Mahajan.

The name of senior BJP corporator Deepmala Kale was finalised for the post of mayor, while the name of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) corporator Manoj Chaudhary was finalised for the post of deputy mayor. These names were later announced at the BJP office. Both of them subsequently filed their nominations for the mayor and deputy mayor posts. Since only two nominations were filed, their unopposed election will be announced on February 6th.

Speaking to reporters, Girish Mahajan said that there was no tussle or dispute between the two parties regarding these posts. He stated that the media had created such an atmosphere. When asked if the mayor would serve for five years, he gave a vague answer, saying it could also be for two and a half years, and avoided speaking further on the subject.