Jalgaon: BJP Honours Senior Cadres On 46th Foundation Day, Says MLA Suresh Bhole | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated its 46th Foundation Day with enthusiasm in Jalgaon, where senior party workers were honoured for their long-standing contribution and dedication.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Suresh Bhole said the BJP has grown into the largest political party in the country due to the strength and commitment of its cadres. He noted that the party’s journey from just two Members of Parliament to 303 MPs reflects the hard work and sacrifices of its workers.

The event was organised by the BJP District Metropolitan Unit at the party office. A flag-hoisting ceremony was conducted by senior party member Madhukar Mandhare. As part of the celebrations, 46 senior workers were felicitated with mementoes, including a plaque, a BJP stole and a traditional copper lamp.

Among those honoured were Gajanan ‘Kaka’ Joshi, Madhukar Mandhare, Uday Bhalerao, Bhagat Balani, Sunil Badhe, Kanwarlal Sanghvi, Arun Borwale, Ujwalatai Bendale and several other long-serving members.

District President Deepak Suryavanshi delivered the introductory address, while senior leader Sadashiv ‘Aaba’ Patil spoke about the party’s journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the BJP. Senior member Gajanan Joshi also shared memories of the party’s early days.

Reiterating the party’s ideology, Bhole said the BJP remains active throughout the year and continues to work for the welfare of citizens at both the state and central levels. He added that the felicitation of senior workers was a tribute to their dedication and contribution to the party’s growth.

Several leaders and office-bearers, including Mayor Deepmala Kale, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil and others, were present at the event. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Manoj Bhandarkar.