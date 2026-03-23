Jalgaon: Biogas Emerges As Key Alternative As LPG Supply Tightens; 321 Units Set Up By Zilla Parishad | Eco Sustain Expo

Jalgaon: The Agriculture Department of the Jalgaon Zilla Parishad has established 321 biogas units across the district over the last five years, with 21 of these units being set up within the past year alone. Today, amidst the backdrop of the Iran-US conflict and the resulting shortage of LPG (cooking gas), these biogas units are providing significant relief to citizens. Consequently, citizens have come to realise the true importance of biogas; Minal Karanwal, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, has therefore appealed to farmers in rural areas to take advantage of this scheme.



The 'National Biogas and Organic Manure Management Programme' is being implemented through the Agriculture Department of the Zilla Parishad. Under this initiative, the Agriculture Department has consistently encouraged citizens in rural areas to install biogas units, with the dual objective of fostering fuel self-reliance, thereby reducing fuel costs and promoting organic farming. The scheme has been warmly welcomed by women, as it has liberated them from the hazards of smoke exposure; furthermore, farmers have gained access to free organic manure on a large scale, leading to substantial savings on chemical fertilisers.

Additionally, the scheme has facilitated the proper management of household waste and cattle dung in rural areas. Many forward-thinking farmers have begun installing these biogas units; while 321 units were installed across the district over the last five years, 21 units were installed during the past year alone. Zilla Parishad CEO Minal Karanwal noted that the talukas of Raver, Jalgaon, and Pachora are at the forefront in terms of the installation of these biogas units. Amidst the current war-like tensions between Iran and the United States, a situation that has led to a noticeable shortage of LPG gas, farmers in rural areas who have installed biogas units are finding them to be a true blessing.

Minal Karanwal has urged everyone to take full advantage of this biogas scheme, emphasising that it serves as an effective means to cope with potential gas shortages while simultaneously providing organic fertiliser for agriculture.