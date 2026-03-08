Jalgaon: ‘Bharosa’ To Support Women’s Justice, Says Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil; Bhoomi Pujan Of Counselling Centre On Women’s Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new ‘Bharosa Cell and Counselling Centre’ building was held with enthusiasm on the premises of the Superintendent of Police Office in Jalgaon city. The ceremony was performed by District Guardian Minister and Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil.

The centre is being constructed with the objective of providing urgent assistance and counselling to women and children facing distress, atrocities against women, family disputes and other crises.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil said that the Bharosa Cell plays a very important role in providing immediate help to victims of atrocities against women, family disputes and crises. The construction of a separate and modern building for the centre will enable the administration to provide more efficient, sensitive and well-equipped services to citizens. He expressed confidence that the administration will always stand firmly for justice and support for women and that ‘Bharosa’ will remain a strong pillar for women seeking justice.

Introducing the project, District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy said that the centre, being developed under the supervision of the Public Works Department, will be a state-of-the-art facility providing legal aid, counselling and police assistance to victimised women and children under one roof. He added that the project will prove to be an important milestone for strengthening social security in the district.

The programme was attended by District Superintendent of Police Dr Maheshwar Reddy; Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Nakhate; Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Ganapure; Police Inspector Satish Gorade; Police Inspector Rahul Gaikwad; Executive Engineer S. B. R. D. Patil; along with officers and staff from various police stations in Jalgaon city and other dignitaries.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Nitin Ganapure coordinated the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks.