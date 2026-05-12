Jalgaon: Bangladeshi Woman Arrested For Illegal Stay After Coming To Meet Lover She Met On Social Media | file pic [Representative Image]

Jalgaon: An acquaintance formed through social media blossomed into love. Driven by a longing to meet her lover and a desire to marry him, this 20-year-old Bangladeshi woman illegally infiltrated India and began residing with her boyfriend in Jalgaon. Upon receiving information regarding this, the police conducted a raid on Sunday and arrested the woman.



Konika Rani Shamalchandra Ray, a 20-year-old woman residing in Bangladesh, became acquainted via social media with Chinmay Jagannath Bala, a 24-year-old resident of Narendra Chak, Hooghly, West Bengal. Their acquaintance evolved into a romantic relationship. Chinmay asked her to come to India; acting on this, and without any valid documentation, she clandestinely crossed the Indian border on December 5, 2024. She subsequently travelled to Jalgaon and began living with Chinmay in Bhoi Galli, Joshi Peth. Chinmay works as a goldsmith in Jalgaon.



Upon receiving intelligence that a Bangladeshi woman was residing illegally within the city, the Shanipeth police acted on the tip-off. On Sunday night, a police team arrived at Chinmay's residence. During the interrogation of Chinmay Bala, who was living there, it was revealed that Konika Rani Shamalray, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh, was residing with him. In connection with this case, an offense was registered at the Shanipeth Police Station under Sections 21, 8, and 24 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025; Konika Rani was subsequently arrested, while a notice was served to Chinmay. The police are now investigating whether the woman came solely out of love or if there are any suspicious motives behind her presence.