Jalgaon: Bahinabai Chaudhari's Life And Literature Continue To Inspire Society, Says Gulabrao Patil | Sourced



Jalgaon: The life and literature of poetess Bahinabai Chaudhari serve as a guiding light for society. The bust installed at the university is not merely a memorial but a beacon of inspiration for future generations. This was stated by Gulabrao Patil, the State’s Minister for Water Supply and Sanitation and Guardian Minister of Jalgaon district, while unveiling the bust of Bahinabai Chaudhari at the Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University. On this occasion, he also inaugurated a state-of-the-art, well-equipped auditorium within the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Bhavan. The ceremony was presided over by the university's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Vijay L. Maheshwari.



Also present on the dais were State Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, Chairman of the University Advisory Committee Ashok Jain, Mayor Deepmala Kale, MLA Suresh Bhole, District Collector Rohan Ghuge, Superintending Engineer Prashant Sonawane, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Management Council members Prof. Surekha Palve and Prof. Pavitra Patil, Dean Prof. Jagdish Patil, Registrar Dr Vinod Patil, and other dignitaries.



In his inaugural address, Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil remarked that Bahinabai’s philosophy is akin to a university in itself; students arriving from various parts of Maharashtra for education would constantly draw inspiration from her life struggles and thoughts. He highlighted the importance of the mother tongue, education, and cultural values by reciting Bahinabai’s famous poem, "Majhi Maay Saraswati Mala Shikavte Boli" (My mother Saraswati teaches me the language).





He further assured that the government would provide all possible assistance for university initiatives related to research on Bahinabai’s biography, as well as activities concerning agriculture and, specifically, banana research. In his address, the State's Textile Minister, Sanjay Savkare, stated that the statue of Bahinabai erected on the university campus would serve as a source of inspiration for students. He remarked that the Khandeshi language is rich and there is no need to harbour any sense of inferiority about it; instead, he expressed the hope that research would be conducted on the various dialects of Khandesh to ensure their preservation.



District Collector Rohan Ghuge, while sharing his thoughts, noted that Bahinabai’s life conveys a significant message: neither social nor educational limitations can hinder true talent. He emphasised the necessity of preserving local dialects like Ahirani and Leva and informed the gathering that efforts are underway to develop translation facilities for the Ahirani language using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology.



Social activist Kishor Chaudhari stressed the importance of preserving Bahinabai’s poems in their original dialect. He expressed the hope that the beauty and unique characteristics of the original language would remain intact even while modernising her literature. He also remarked that the memorial erected at the university would serve to inspire students.





In his presidential address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari expressed gratitude to Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil and all members of the District Planning Committee for their initiative in securing funds for Bahinabai’s bust. He noted that Bahinabai’s poems were born from lived experience, and her philosophy of life continues to offer value-based guidance to students, even in the age of digital technology and Artificial Intelligence. He expressed confidence that the statue would introduce students to Bahinabai’s work in a new light and inspire them.



On this occasion, the brochure for the certificate course on 'Banana Export Management' was released. Additionally, brochures for 'Silage Nitro-Bac' and 'Silage Blue-T'—products developed under the university's silage project—were released by the dignitaries present. During the event, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) training drive for teaching and non-teaching staff of the university and its affiliated colleges was launched under an agreement between the university and IIT Chennai.

Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle delivered the introductory remarks. Khemraj Patil and Prof. Veena Mahajan anchored the program, while Registrar Dr Vinod Patil proposed the vote of thanks.