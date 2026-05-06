Jalgaon: All-Women ‘Damini Squad’ Back In Action To Boost Safety Of Women And Students | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a major step to strengthen women’s safety, the Jalgaon police have reactivated the all-women “Damini Squad,” which had remained inactive for a long period. The decision was taken by Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivare, who ordered its immediate restart after taking charge.

The move comes amid growing concerns over incidents of harassment and molestation of women and female students in the city, which has created a sense of insecurity. The revival of the squad is being seen as an important step to address these issues and restore confidence among women.

Soon after issuing the order, SP Dhivare held a detailed meeting with the female officers assigned to the squad and guided them on their roles and responsibilities. The unit has been equipped with one four-wheeler and two two-wheelers to carry out its operations effectively.

The Damini Squad will focus on ensuring the safety of women and students, preventing crimes such as eve-teasing, assault, and domestic violence, and encouraging victims to come forward and report incidents. The police also aim to build trust between citizens and law enforcement while spreading awareness about women’s rights.

As part of its duties, the squad will regularly patrol schools, colleges, markets, and other public places. It will also conduct awareness sessions for students on topics like “good touch” and “bad touch,” keep a watch on suspicious activities, and respond quickly to distress calls received on women’s helplines such as 1091.

In addition, the squad will provide support to victims, including legal guidance, medical help, and counselling. Officials said efforts will be made to respond to complaints within 10 minutes in key areas. Community outreach programmes will also be organised to educate women and girls about their rights and safety measures.

Police officials expressed confidence that the reactivated Damini Squad will play a key role in improving safety and creating a more secure environment for women across Jalgaon.