Jalgaon: All-Women Crew Successfully Operates Bhusawal-Katni Express On Women’s Day | Sourced

Jalgaon: The Bhusawal Division of Central Railway celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 by entrusting the complete operation of train No. 19013, the Bhusawal–Katni Express, to women employees. From the loco pilot and train manager to ticket inspection and security arrangements, all responsibilities were handled by women staff, showcasing their growing role and leadership in railway operations.

Divisional Railway Manager Puneet Agarwal congratulated the women employees for successfully managing the entire train operation. On the occasion, the Bhusawal Division handed over the full operation of train No. 19013, the Bhusawal–Katni Express, to women staff. Agarwal interacted with women loco pilots, guards, ticket-checking staff and station supervisors at Bhusawal station and extended his best wishes to them.

The train was operated by loco pilot Jyoti Singh, assistant loco pilot Piriya Tipale, and train manager Sarita Mane and departed towards Khandwa. The train was flagged off by DRM Puneet Agarwal. Ticket-checking duties were carried out by an all-women team from Damini Squad, which included Pushpa Devi, Deepali Bobde, Jyoti Nikam, Vandana Ghengat, Seema Meshram, and Jayashree Kolhe.

Security arrangements on the train were handled by RPF Constable Sanjana Sahu. The initiative by the railway administration was also widely appreciated by passengers.