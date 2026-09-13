Jalgaon: Airport Conducts Anti-Hijack Mock Drill To Test Security Preparedness | FPJ Photo

Jalgaon: Jalgaon Airport conducted a comprehensive anti-hijack mock exercise to evaluate operational readiness, crisis management protocols and multi-agency tactical coordination during high-risk scenarios.

Passenger safety and swift emergency response remain key priorities. The exercise highlighted prompt and effective action by the Quick Response Team (QRT), demonstrating high levels of preparedness and agility.

The drill was conducted in the presence of key officials, including the Additional Deputy Collector, Additional Superintendent of Police (Addl SP) and Airport Director (APD), Jalgaon Airport.

Seamless coordination was displayed among all participating units, including the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), local law enforcement agencies and key airport stakeholders.

The airport authorities appreciated all participating agencies and officials for their dedication towards ensuring the safety of passengers and maintaining secure airport operations.