Jalgaon: ‘Adopt Technology, Strengthen Study’ Says Deepak Karanjikar To Corporators | Sourced

Jalgaon: "If you wish to make the city disciplined, you must first discipline yourselves." This appeal, along with a call to embrace technology while maintaining meticulous personal documentation and to carve out a distinct identity through proactive work, was made by economist, author, and member of the Maharashtra NITI Aayog, Deepak Karanjikar, while guiding participants at a workshop organised for corporators. A special 'Capacity Building' workshop for newly elected corporators was organised by the Jalgaon City Municipal Corporation and conceptualised by Mayor Deepmala Kale.



Speaking on this occasion, Deepak Karanjikar advised the corporators to stay updated and adapt to the digital era, noting that in today's world, there is no alternative to using technology to access information regarding their official duties. He urged them to resolve to select any five critical tasks within the next 100 days and bring them to successful completion. He pointed out that Jalgaon has a population exceeding six hundred thousand.

He suggested creating a 'data bank' of experts from various fields within the city, such as doctors, lawyers, and artists, so that their expertise could be leveraged for the city's development. He also appealed to the corporators to make efforts to ensure that the 58,000 books housed in the municipal corporation's library are made accessible to the general public. He offered a valuable piece of advice: "If you aspire to make the city disciplined, begin by disciplining yourselves and maintaining impeccable personal documentation."





The event was presided over by the senior corporator and leader of the house, Nitin Laddha. In his presidential address, Nitin Laddha emphasised that for corporators to effectively resolve citizens' grievances, it is imperative that they possess a strong foundation of personal study and knowledge. He asserted that only a well-read and knowledgeable personality can truly leave a lasting impression within the legislative chamber and the administrative machinery. Mayor Deepmala Kale elucidated the underlying objective behind organising this workshop through her introductory remarks. He emphasised the necessity of undergoing continuous training in order to evolve into a competent public representative. Corporator Adv. Suchita Hada anchored the programme, while Corporator Surekha Tayade delivered the introductory remarks. Corporator Gayatri Rane proposed the vote of thanks.



Dignitaries present on the dais included Mayor Deepmala Kale, Standing Committee Chairman Dr Chandrashekhar Patil, Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare Committee Sindhutai Kolhe, Additional Commissioner Shobhatai Baviskar, Deputy Commissioners Nirmala Gaikwad and Dhanashree Shinde, as well as Finance and Accounts Officer Vijaykumar Sonawane, among others. Out of a total of 75 members, 45 corporators attended this workshop.