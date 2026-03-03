Jalgaon Administration Acts Against Illegal Sand Mining; ₹10 Crore Penalty On 678 Vehicles | Sourced

Jalgaon: To prevent illegal minor mineral mining and transportation in Jalgaon district, the district administration has taken extensive action in the financial year 2025-26. From April 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026, action has been taken against 678 vehicles involved in illegal mineral mining and transportation, and a total fine of Rs. 10,00,26,778/- has been imposed. Out of which, an amount of Rs 69,971,250/- has been recovered. During this period, 59 cases have been registered in the case of illegal mining, and 7 machines used for illegal mining have been seized.

This information was given by the district administration.

A total of 6818.27 tonnes of brass sand reserves have been seized in the district during the period from 1 January 2024 to 31 January 2026. Out of which, 4,039 tonnes of brass sand reserves have been auctioned as per the rules, and the government has received a revenue of Rs. 6,049,933/-. The remaining seized sand reserves have been made available to households as per the government rules.

In the year 2025-26, an e-auction process was implemented for 14 sand groups that received environmental permission between November and December 2025. Out of which, 13 sand groups have been successfully auctioned, and the government has received a revenue of Rs. 47,995,730/- for 60,210 tonnes of brass sand through the open e-auction process.



The District Survey Report (DSR) of 17 sand groups received from the Taluka Level Technical Committee has been published, and the process of approving the Mining Plan is underway with the Directorate of Geology and Mining, Nagpur. An e-auction of the 17 sand groups concerned is proposed in March 2026. Also, 96 sand group proposals newly received from the Taluka-level committee have been sent to the environmental consultants for the published e-auction environmental clearance process.



To prevent illegal mining and transportation, a meeting of the District Level Sand Control Committee has been held in coordination with the Revenue, Police and Transport Departments as per the Sand Policy dated 8 April 2025, and instructions have been given to take effective measures. In addition, vigilance teams and patrol teams have been formed in the district, and continuous action has been taken. The district administration has stated that it is committed to preventing illegal minor mineral mining in the district.