Jalgaon: 75-Year-Old Vegetable Vendor Dies from Heat Stroke in Dharangaon | Representative Photo/ Pixabay

A 75-year-old woman, Dhudkabai Naththu Visave, who was selling vegetables in Dharangaon, tragically died due to heat stroke on Thursday (23rd) around 4:30pm. She passed away while receiving treatment at a rural hospital in Jalgaon.

Her sudden death has been registered at the Dharangaon police station, with citizens attributing her demise to the intense heat wave. However, doctors have reported that low blood pressure and dehydration were contributing factors.

Dhudkabai Visave, a resident of Gautam Nagar in Dharangaon city, had been a familiar figure in the local market, selling vegetables for the past 20 years. On the fateful day, she fainted suddenly due to the extreme heat around 4:30pm while at the market.

She was immediately taken to Dharangaon Rural Hospital for treatment, where Dr Jitendra Chavan attended to her. Despite their efforts, her condition worsened, and she passed away during treatment.

Dr Chavan mentioned that Dhudkabai's blood pressure was low and she had not eaten or taken water since morning, which likely contributed to her condition. This explanation has sparked angry reactions from citizens, who believe that the extreme heat was the primary cause of her death.

In response to the ongoing heat wave, Dharangaon Rural Hospital has set up a heatstroke ward equipped with a cooler, though there have been demands for an air-conditioned facility. Dr Chavan noted that with summer nearing its end, the hospital is still managing with the current provisions.