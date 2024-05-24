Porsche Accident, Lalit Patil's Escape, ₹4000 Cr Drug Haul, Sharad Mohol Shootout and More: Crime Wave Continues in Pune

By: Aakash Singh | May 24, 2024
A Porsche, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in the city. Accused was released on bail
After public outcry and a police review plea, he was remanded to an observation home and his father, real estate developer Vishal Agarwal was held
Sharad Mohol was shot at by three persons near his house in Sutardara in the Kothrud area on January 5. He died hours later in a hospital from bullet wounds in the chest and shoulder
Mohol was a history-sheeter with cases of kidnapping, attempt to murder and murder registered against his name
Lalit Patil, wanted in a multi-crore mephedrone seizure case, escaped from government-run Sassoon Hospital in Pune on October 2, 2023, when he was taken for an X-ray
Sassoon's former Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur was accused of assisting In prolonging his stay in hospital and the case lead to huge political row
Pune police in February seized more than 1,700 kilograms of mephedrone, valued at about Rs 3,600 crore in illicit markets, across Pune, Delhi and Sangli
DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra ATS last year for leaking classified information to a woman later identified as a Pakistani agent
Meanwhile, other cases involved ISIS terror module case, husband and in-laws collecting woman's menstrual blood to perform ‘Aghori pooja’, woman made to eat human bone powder as part of a ritual believed to aid in conception
