Jalgaon: 6,976 Farmers To Receive ₹45.70 Crore Under Fourth List Of Loan Waiver Scheme | AI

Jalgaon: A total of 6,976 farmers from Jalgaon district will receive loan waiver benefits amounting to ₹45.70 crore under the fourth list of the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme 2026.

Across Maharashtra, ₹4,765 crore is being credited to the loan accounts of 4.87 lakh eligible farmers under the latest phase of the scheme.

The Government of Maharashtra launched the scheme through a Government Resolution dated June 2, 2026.

The scheme provides a loan waiver of up to ₹2 lakh for crop loans, including restructured and subsequently restructured loans, disbursed between April 1, 2019, and March 31, 2025, that remained outstanding as of Sept 30, 2025, and had not been repaid by March 31, 2026.

31.17 Lakh Loan Accounts Uploaded

The government has appointed MahaIT to implement the scheme through an online computerised system.

Banks have uploaded details of 31.17 lakh outstanding loan accounts to the scheme's portal.

Based on data processed by MahaIT, a list of 25,82,827 eligible farmers has been released in four phases for Aadhaar authentication.

₹18,040 Crore Loan Waiver Benefits So Far

So far, ₹13,275 crore has been credited to the loan accounts of 15.85 lakh eligible beneficiaries who completed Aadhaar authentication.

With the current disbursement of ₹4,765 crore to 4.87 lakh eligible beneficiaries, the total number of farmers receiving loan waiver benefits has reached 20.72 lakh, with assistance amounting to ₹18,040 crore.

The total includes 6,976 farmers from Jalgaon district who will receive benefits worth ₹45.70 crore.