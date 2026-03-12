Jalgaon: 614 Minors Reported Missing In Two Years; Police Cite Mobile Addiction And Lack Of Parent–Child Communication | Sourced

Jalgaon: Serious concerns have been raised in Jalgaon district after police data revealed that 614 minors went missing during 2024 and 2025, including 539 girls and 75 boys. The issue has prompted police to question whether parents are giving enough time and attention to their children and maintaining open and trusting communication with them.

According to police officials, the growing communication gap between parents and children and the increasing influence of mobile phones and social media are emerging as major factors behind these incidents. The situation has highlighted a worrying social trend in which family members spend long hours on their mobile devices instead of interacting with each other.

Police officials pointed out that meaningful discussions within families have gradually decreased. Parents and children are often seen sitting with their mobile phones both at home and outside, which has reduced communication within families. As a result, children’s problems and emotional struggles often remain unnoticed by parents.

Mobile phones and social media have also become significant influences in the lives of minors. Many children come into contact with strangers or acquaintances through social media platforms, which can sometimes lead them into difficult situations. According to officials, the constant exposure to social media content may also affect the decision-making abilities of minors.

In several cases, minors who face issues such as misunderstandings, emotional stress, or conflicts related to friendships and relationships tend to leave home instead of discussing their problems with their families.

Police data shows that 266 girls went missing in 2024 and 273 in 2025, taking the total number of missing girls to 539 in two years, out of which 477 girls have been traced so far. Among boys, 41 went missing in 2024, of whom 39 were found, while 34 boys were reported missing in 2025, and all of them were successfully traced by the police.

In view of the increasing number of such cases, police have appealed to parents to maintain a friendly and trusting relationship with their children. They have advised parents to monitor their children’s social media activities, stay aware of their social circles, and spend sufficient time interacting with them every day.

Officials emphasised that open communication within families and proper guidance can play a crucial role in preventing minors from making impulsive decisions such as leaving home.