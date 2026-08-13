Jalgaon: ₹560 Crore In Solar Subsidies Credited to 72,032 Consumers Under PM-Surya Ghar Scheme | FP Photo

Jalgaon: The Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has received a strong response in Mahavitaran’s Jalgaon Zone, with 80,602 consumers installing rooftop solar systems with a combined capacity of 296 MW across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts.

So far, ₹560.34 crore in subsidies has been credited to the bank accounts of 72,032 consumers, while the process of transferring the subsidy to the remaining beneficiaries is underway. The scheme provides financial assistance of up to ₹78,000 for eligible rooftop solar installations.

Jalgaon district has recorded the highest participation in the zone, with 50,917 consumers installing systems with a combined capacity of 189.39 MW. In Dhule, 20,368 consumers have installed systems totalling 73.73 MW, while 9,317 consumers in Nandurbar have installed systems with a combined capacity of 33.36 MW.

₹355 Crore Subsidy Credited in Jalgaon

Of the total subsidy disbursed so far, ₹355.55 crore has been credited to 45,724 consumers in Jalgaon district. In Dhule, 18,102 consumers have received ₹63.90 crore, while 8,206 consumers in Nandurbar have received subsidies under the scheme.

The Central government launched the PM-Surya Ghar scheme to encourage households to install rooftop solar systems and reduce their dependence on conventional electricity. The scheme aims to provide households with up to 300 units of free electricity per month and also allows consumers to supply surplus power generated by their systems to the electricity distribution network.

Under the scheme, consumers receive a subsidy of ₹30,000 for a 1 kW system, ₹60,000 for a 2 kW system and up to ₹78,000 for systems of 3 kW or more.

Surplus Solar Power Can Be Supplied to Mahavitaran

A 1 kW rooftop solar system can generate around 120 units of electricity per month under suitable conditions. For households whose generation meets or exceeds their consumption, monthly electricity bills can be reduced significantly. Surplus electricity can also be supplied to Mahavitaran through the net-metering system.

Mahavitaran is providing solar net meters free of cost to eligible consumers under the scheme. Consumers can also monitor their solar generation, electricity consumption and surplus power through mobile updates, helping them track their usage and manage their electricity bills.

Chief Engineer of the Mahavitaran Jalgaon Circle, I.A. Mulani, has appealed to consumers across Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar districts to take advantage of the scheme and opt for rooftop solar installations.