Jalgaon: 53 Ganesh Mandals Resolve To Celebrate Ganeshotsav Without DJs | Anand Chaini

Jalgaon: Public Ganeshotsav celebrations in Jalgaon city will be DJ-free. Mukund Metkar, the newly appointed president of the Public Ganeshotsav Federation, informed reporters that 53 Ganeshotsav associations in the city passed a resolution to this effect during a meeting held on Sunday.

The Public Ganeshotsav Federation was established 30 years ago to ensure that the festival in Jalgaon is organised in a disciplined manner. More than 500 volunteers from the federation work to address various issues faced by Ganesh associations and ensure the smooth conduct of the immersion procession.

The federation pioneered the concept of a Gulal-free Ganeshotsav in Jalgaon, leading to the practice of showering flower petals instead of gulal during processions. After three decades, Metkar has been elected as the federation president, while Deepak Joshi has been appointed executive president.

A resolution was passed at Sunday’s general meeting to make Jalgaon’s Ganeshotsav DJ-free, and the decision will be implemented. Metkar noted that DJ-free processions had taken place in the past as well.

He said six committees would be formed to ensure meticulous planning for the festival. Each committee would comprise 10 volunteers from the city’s associations. The committees would understand the challenges faced by associations and submit a memorandum to the administration.