Jalgaon: 32-Foot Golden Laman Diva With Seven Flames Installed At Kavyaratnavali Chowk |

Jalgaon: A 32-foot Laman Diva, a traditional hanging lamp, has been installed at Kavyaratnavali Chowk in Jalgaon on the occasion of Diwali. Created by the Bhavarlal and Kantabai Jain Foundation, the installation aims to convey a message of hope, prosperity and progress.

The concept reflects the belief that a single lamp cannot dispel all darkness and that the light of hope, faith and progress must reach every individual's life.

In Indian culture, a lamp is regarded as a symbol of knowledge, auspiciousness, prosperity and positivity. Combining this tradition with modern artistry, the Laman Diva features seven distinct flames, collectively known as Sapta-Jyoti.

Seven Flames Symbolise Different Aspects of Life

The seven flames represent seven aspects of human life: economic, social, educational, health-related, cultural, security-related and religious.

The concept reflects the aspiration for growth and prosperity in each of these areas.

Each flame stands over six feet tall, symbolising human emotions, hopes and aspirations. The golden colour of the lamp represents affluence, grandeur and auspiciousness.

Standing 32 feet tall and weighing approximately 800 kg, the installation has become a festive attraction at Kavyaratnavali Chowk.

The Laman Diva was created under the vision and guidance of Ashok Jain, Chairman of Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Since its installation, the lamp has been attracting large crowds of Jalgaon residents, particularly after dark.

A Message of Prosperity and Goodwill

Ashok Jain said, "The Laman Diva is a gesture of goodwill, intended to enhance the prosperity of the people of Jalgaon."

The installation conveys the message that Diwali celebrations should also inspire people to bring hope and happiness into the lives of others.

Its underlying theme emphasises empathy, cooperation and dedication as essential elements of individual and social progress.

Installed with the wish that Jalgaon residents enjoy happiness, contentment and prosperity, the Laman Diva combines traditional symbolism with festive artistry.