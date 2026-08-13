Jalgaon: 214 Criminals Verified Under ‘Operation 3/25’; 7 Pistols, 11 Live Cartridges Seized | AI

Jalgaon: Ahead of Independence Day, the Jalgaon Police launched a special district-wide drive, ‘Operation 3/25’, to strengthen law and order and crack down on illegal firearms. The operation led to the verification of 214 individuals with criminal records and the seizure of seven country-made pistols, 11 live cartridges and a sword.

The operation was conducted in the early hours across Jalgaon district as part of heightened security measures ahead of August 15. Police also seized 25 mobile phones during the action.

Criminal Records Scrutinised

Before launching the operation, police compiled and analysed information on individuals with past cases involving illegal firearms and offences registered under the Arms Act in Jalgaon district over the last decade.

Based on the information gathered, police teams conducted checks at the residences and inspected the vehicles of 214 identified individuals. The exercise was aimed at preventing the illegal possession and use of weapons and identifying potential threats to public safety.

Seven Accused Booked

During the drive, police registered three cases against seven accused persons. The seized material and other property were valued at approximately ₹7.19 lakh.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Jalgaon Superintendent of Police Shrikant Dhivre. Police said such preventive action is particularly important ahead of Independence Day to ensure that illegal weapons do not contribute to any untoward incident.

The district police are expected to continue surveillance of individuals with a history of weapon-related offences and take preventive measures to maintain peace and security during the Independence Day celebrations.