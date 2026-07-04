'It Wasn't A Gesture': Siya Goyal's Father Explains Viral Middle Finger Video Amid Ketan Agarwal Murder Probe | ANI Photo

Pune: Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the alleged murder of Pune-based businessman and her fiancé Ketan Agarwal, has sparked controversy after she appeared to show her middle finger to media personnel while being escorted by police, with videos of the incident going viral on social media.

The incident took place on Thursday when Pune Rural Police took Goyal to her residence in Pune's Market Yard area as part of the ongoing investigation. After officers completed a search and collected evidence from the house, Goyal was escorted back to the police vehicle. As journalists surrounded the area, she was seen raising her middle finger, prompting widespread criticism online.

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Many social media users questioned her conduct, while others criticised what they perceived as a lack of remorse. The videos were widely shared across platforms, drawing sharp reactions.

However, Goyal's father, Praveen Goyal, denied that his daughter had intentionally made an obscene gesture. He claimed she had injured her hand after the door of the police vehicle accidentally slammed on her finger while she was getting inside. According to him, the raised finger was a result of that injury and not directed at the media.

Goyal and her alleged partner, Chetan Chaudhary, have been accused of murdering 26-year-old businessman Ketan Agarwal by allegedly pushing him into a gorge at Lohagad Fort in Pune district on June 18. The couple was reportedly engaged and scheduled to marry later this year.

The case has attracted nationwide attention due to the sensational allegations and the police investigation. Both Goyal and Chaudhary are currently in 14-day judicial custody after a court declined further police custody.

During recent court proceedings, the prosecution said investigators had recovered deleted chats from the accused's mobile phones that allegedly contained coded language, nicknames and emojis. Police are also examining digital evidence and investigating whether any other person was involved in the alleged conspiracy.

The investigation is ongoing. The allegations against the accused have not yet been tested in court, and they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.