ISSF Junior World Championship 2026: Nashik's Anjali Bhagwat Bags Team Bronze For India | Sourced

Nashik: Nashik shooter Anjali Mahendra Bhagwat delivered an impressive performance at the ISSF Junior World Championship 2026 in Suhl, Germany, helping India secure a bronze medal in the 25m Pistol Women’s Junior Team event.

Representing Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range and The XL Target Shooters Association, Nashik, Anjali showcased remarkable consistency throughout the competition. In the individual qualification round, she finished seventh among the top eight shooters, earning a place in the final.

Anjali continued her strong run in the final, ultimately finishing sixth. Although she narrowly missed out on an individual medal, her performance, along with teammates Parisha Gupta and Nithila Ivy Darling Praveen Christopher, enabled India to clinch the bronze medal in the team event with a total score of 1,713 points.

According to the official competition results, the Indian team secured third place in the 25m Pistol Women’s Junior Team category.

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Anjali’s achievement has sparked celebrations across Nashik’s sporting fraternity, with coaches, officials, and members of Bhishmaraj Bam Memorial Shooting Range and The XL Target Shooters Association congratulating her and extending their best wishes for future competitions.

“Winning a medal for India at the Junior World Championship is a matter of immense pride. Anjali’s success is an inspiration for Nashik’s shooting community and aspiring young athletes,” representatives of the association said.