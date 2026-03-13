Israel-Iran War Hits Rural Hotel Industry In Nashik, Hotels Shut Due To LPG Shortage; Some Turn To Electric And Wood Stoves

Nashik: The strain placed on the global LPG supply chain, caused by the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran in West Asia, is now having a direct impact on the hotel industry in the rural and suburban areas of the Nashik district, including the city too. With the booking of commercial LPG cylinders completely halted and even domestic cylinders failing to arrive on time, at least 8 to 10 hotels in the Nashik district have been forced to shut down. Consequently, some hotel proprietors have resorted to using electric stoves, induction cooktops, and traditional wood-fired stoves.

Businesses have come to a complete standstill over the past 4–5 days at dhabas (roadside eateries) along the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, along the Trimbakeshwar route, and at various small and large hotels across the Dindori, Peth, and Sinnar talukas (sub-districts). Even in areas close to Nashik city, such as Satpur, Amrutdham, and Panchavati, some hotel owners have decided to suspend operations temporarily as their stock of commercial LPG cylinders runs low.

Major Blow as Commercial Cylinder Bookings Halt

Despite the Central Government hiking the price of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹90, the booking process for these cylinders has been completely suspended. This has dealt a severe blow to those operating hotels, restaurants, dhabas, and small-scale food businesses. Tourist destinations, sites of religious pilgrimage, and highway dhabas across Nashik district have emerged as the primary victims of this crisis.

Adopting Alternative Methods

- Some hotels have begun cooking using electric stoves and induction cooktops.

- Many dhabas in rural areas have reverted to traditional cooking methods, utilising wood-fired stoves (chulhas).

- In certain locations, owners have managed to stockpile a limited supply of fuel and are attempting to keep their businesses running only until that stock is exhausted. Business Owners' Concerns

A hotel owner in Igatpuri stated, “We consume 10 to 15 commercial gas cylinders daily. Bookings have now come to a complete halt. Once our current stock runs out, we will be forced to keep the hotel closed. How are we supposed to feed our employees? The influx of tourists and pilgrims is also bound to decline.”

The District Administration's Stance

District Collector Ayush Prasad has recently clarified, “There is absolutely no shortage in the supply of domestic gas cylinders within the Nashik district. While there are some difficulties regarding commercial gas cylinders, we are in contact with the oil companies and are actively working to resolve the situation. We urge everyone not to spread rumours.”

Concerns Ahead of the Kumbh Mela

With the Simhastha Kumbh Mela of 2027 drawing near, a complete standstill in the hotel industry across Nashik district would cause immense hardship for pilgrims and tourists alike. Reports suggest that local traders and the Hotel Association are planning to send a delegation to the government and the oil companies in the near future.

Currently, hotel owners and local residents in the Nashik district are vociferously demanding the immediate restoration of a smooth and uninterrupted supply of commercial gas cylinders. Failure to do so, they warn, could lead to the closure of a large number of hotels.