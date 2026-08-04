Is Tamhini Ghat Open? Route Remains Closed As Heavy Rain Continues Across The Western Ghats

Is Tamhini Ghat Open? Route Remains Closed As Heavy Rain Continues Across Western Ghats | Sourced

Pune: The Tamhini Ghat route remains closed to traffic as continuous heavy rainfall has made travel unsafe. District authorities have not lifted the restrictions, and the Pune-Malegaon-Raigad stretch of National Highway 753F passing through Tamhini Ghat will remain shut until further orders.

The closure continues due to damaged roads, landslides, overflowing streams and the risk of further slope failures. Officials have urged travellers to avoid the route and use alternative roads until conditions improve.

Tamhini recorded the highest rainfall in Maharashtra during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, receiving 200 mm of rain. Several other locations in the Western Ghats also recorded heavy rainfall, including Shirgaon (140 mm), Dawdi (132 mm), Tansa Lake (124 mm), Tulsi Lake (118 mm), Bhira (105 mm), Lonavla-Off (103 mm) and Upper Vaitarna Lake (100 mm)

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The Maharashtra State Emergency Operations Centre reported two rain-related deaths in the last 24 hours. In Ahilyanagar, one person died and another was injured after a wall collapsed during heavy rain. Four animals also died in the incident. In Solapur, another person lost their life after being swept away in floodwaters.

In Pune district, intermittent rainfall continued throughout Monday. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, Narayangaon received the highest rainfall at 22 mm, followed by Girivan with 20 mm and Bhor with 17 mm. Chinchwad recorded 13 mm, Talegaon 11.5 mm and Nimgiri 9.5 mm. Within Pune city, Shivajinagar received 7.3 mm, Pashan 6.4 mm, Dapodi 6 mm, Koregaon Park 5.5 mm and Hadapsar 1 mm.

Authorities are also closely monitoring rivers across the state. The Jagbudi River in Ratnagiri crossed the warning level but remained below the danger mark. Other rivers, including Kundalika, Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas, Gadhi, Surya and Vashishti, continue to flow below warning levels despite persistent rainfall.

With the ghat region remaining saturated, officials have advised the public not to travel through Tamhini Ghat until the closure is lifted and road conditions become safe.