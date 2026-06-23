International Yoga Day: Over 8,000 Students, Teachers Join YI Nashik's Mega Yoga Drive | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Chapter of Young Indians (YI), the youth wing of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), has created history on the occasion of International Yoga Day by registering a record-breaking participation in a massive yoga initiative.



More than 8,000 students and teachers from various schools and institutions across Nashik came together to participate in simultaneous yoga sessions. This marks the highest participation ever recorded not only in Nashik but also among all Young Indians chapters across the country during this year’s International Yoga Day celebrations.



The successful initiative was led by Adv. Surabhi Toshniwal, Chair of the Health Vertical at YI Nashik. She provided specialised training to YUVA members, who in turn conducted highly effective yoga sessions across several educational institutions.



Speaking about the initiative, Parul Dhadich, Chair of YI Nashik, and Ujjwal Chandak, Co-Chair, emphasised that such programmes play a vital role in promoting holistic health, mental well-being, discipline, and leadership among young people.

They also acknowledged the significant contribution of Kamlesh Thakur, who played a key role in the planning and flawless execution of the entire event.



Young Indians (YI), the youth arm of CII, continues to empower young minds through a range of innovative and socially impactful initiatives. The record participation witnessed in Nashik stands as a shining example of how youth-led efforts can bring about meaningful and positive social change.