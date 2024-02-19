International Drug Racket Busted: Pune Police Seize ₹3.5 Crores Worth Of Mephedrone, Arrest Three Individuals |

The Pune Police's Crime Branch busted an international drug racket, seizing Mephedrone (MD) drugs worth ₹3.5 crores from the possession of three accused individuals who were subsequently arrested, officials informed on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vaibhav alias Pintya Bharat Mane ( Pune), Ajay Amarnath Karosia (35, Pune), and Haider Sheikh ( Vishrantwadi). Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar warned that such narcotics racket not be tolerated.

The Joint Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balakawade, Deputy Commissioner (Crime) Amol Zende, Assistant Commissioner (Crime) Sunil Tambe, and Satish Govekar were present during the briefing in Press conference.

According to Amitesh Kumar, Police Constable Vitthal Salunkhe of the Crime Branch's unit one received information leading to the apprehension of Vaibhav and Ajay while they were allegedly delivering mephedrone in a car in Somwar Peth.

Subsequently, the team laid a trap and detained both individuals, recovering mephedrone worth one crore (500 grams). The detained individuals revealed information about Haider Shaikh, who was allegedly involved in supplying mephedrone. Five teams were dispatched to apprehend Haider, who was found in possession of mephedrone worth one crore (500 grams), with an additional half crore (750 grams) found in his salt godown.

Further investigation is underway to determine if the mephedrone was mixed with salt and distributed .

Total 36 cases have been registered against Vaibhav, with his last arrest in 2016 at Samarth police station. He reportedly met Haider Sheikh in Yerawada Jail, where Haider was serving a sentence for murder. Both were released from prison in 2023 and are believed to have since been active in the drug trade. They allegedly planned to deliver the drugs to foreign nationals named Sam and Brown in Mumbai, and efforts are underway to locate these individuals.