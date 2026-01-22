International Conference On Geography, Sustainability Begins At Nashik's KTHM College |

Nashik: Organising such international conferences is necessary and useful for creating awareness and finding solutions regarding environmental disasters, climate change, and global social unrest. Students, teachers, and researchers should strive for the sustainable development of the Earth through education, appealed Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj (MVP).

He was speaking at the inauguration of the international conference on the theme 'Geography, Science, Society and Sustainability,' jointly organised by the Geography Department of MVP-affiliated K.T.H.M. College and the Maharashtra Geographical Society. The conference commenced at the Karmaveer Raosaheb Thorat Auditorium.

Present on the occasion were the institution's director Adv Laxman Landge, Executive President of the Maharashtra Geographical Society Dr Praveen Saptharshi, Senior Researcher Prof Dr Kedar Rizal from Tribhuvan University, Nepal, retired principal of SP College, Pune, Prof Dr Sunil Gaikwad, President of the Maharashtra Geographical Society Dr SR Chaudhary, Anila Amarasinghe from Kenaliya University, Sri Lanka, Chairman of the Geography Board of Studies, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Principal Dr Arjun Musmade, Secretary of the Maharashtra Geographical Society Prof Dr Jyotiram More, Head of the Geography Department, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Prof. Dr. Amit Dhorde, and other dignitaries.

In his keynote address, Dr. Praveen Saptharshi appealed to geography experts to contribute to the advancement of human society and the healthy conservation of the socio-natural environment. Prof. Dr. Kedar Rizal stated that the foundation of development in all sectors, including agriculture, industry, environment, and biodiversity, depends on fundamental education. He expressed the opinion that it is essential to impart lessons on sustainability to students. College Principal Dr. Kalpana Ahire, in her welcome address, provided information about the various measures implemented by KTHM College for sustainable development. The executive secretary of the conference and head of the geography department, Dr. Dnyaneshwar Pawar, informed the attendees about the objectives and utility of the conference. A booklet containing abstracts of the research papers to be presented at the conference was also released by the dignitaries.

The session was moderated by Dr Tushar Patil and Dr Ruby Uniyal. Prof Dr Vinayak Kale delivered the vote of thanks. All the teachers, students, and staff of the geography department are working diligently to make the conference a success.

Various Award Presentations

On this occasion, Dr. Vijaya Salunkhe, a retired geography professor from KTHM College, was awarded the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by the Maharashtra Geographical Society. The Outstanding Geography Teacher Award was respectfully presented to Dr. Manojkumar Devane from S.P. College, Pune, and Dr. Vikas Deshmukh from Rajarshi Shahu College, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar.

Participation of 466 Students, Professors, and Researchers

Approximately 466 students, professors, and researchers from India and abroad have registered for this conference. Research on geography, environment, various branches of science, and social sciences will be presented at the conference. This research will be presented in the discussion sessions.