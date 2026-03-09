'Injustice To Pune': Netizens Up In Arms Over 'Poor Finishing' Of Newly Inaugurated Flyover On University Road | Twitter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday virtually inaugurated the double-decker flyover on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Road.

The structure, constructed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), has a road flyover on the first level and a metro line constructed above it. It is expected to streamline traffic in areas including Baner, Pashan, Shivajinagar and Aundh.

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar were present at the inauguration in Pune.

Meanwhile, netizens are up in arms over the "poor finishing" of the bridge. Dr Sudhir Mehta, Chairman of Pinnacle Industries, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "This kind of finishing is unacceptable for a new flyover and does injustice to the image of our city. Hope this is corrected soon, and the area below is also properly cleaned up."

Senior journalist Vinita Deshmukh commented, "Infrastructure is being casually handled due to extreme corruption in the neta-babu-builder-contractor fraternity."

"This is the de facto standard of finishing. The same was the case with the new Chandni Chowk flyovers; if you look at any metro railway station or any newly constructed bridge in Pune, this is the type of finishing you will see. Not sure who inspects and passes the quality," stated another X user.

"Standards and expectations have been set so low that there is no shame in putting this picture as good news and a celebration by authorities. We really need some major overhaul regarding infrastructure in our cities," a fourth user noted.

Meanwhile, another X user shared pictures of the debris and garbage accumulated under the bridge. "State of affairs under the flyover," read the post.

Check out the reactions below:

