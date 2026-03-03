Industrial Sector Development Must Be Prioritised: MSEDCL Superintending Engineer Rajesh Thool In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: A constructive meeting was held at the office of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) with officials of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL/Mahavitaran) to discuss various infrastructure issues in the industrial sector and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs.



The meeting was attended by NIMA President Ashish Nahar; Vice Presidents Kishor Rathi and Manish Rawal; Secretary Rajendra Ahire; Rajendra Wadnere; Kiran Patil; Energy Committee Chairman Milind Rajput; Pravin Wable; along with Superintending Engineer Rajesh Thool; Executive Engineers Anil Jhatkare and Ghume from MSEDCL; and Regional Officer Deepak Patil from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).



NIMA President Ashish Nahar elaborated on the difficulties in obtaining new power supply connections and enhanced load approvals in the Sinnar Industrial Area. He also demanded expediting the construction of the already sanctioned new substation and installing new as well as higher-capacity transformers at the existing substations.



It was highlighted that all three power substations currently operational in the Malegaon Industrial Area at Sinnar are functioning at full capacity, making it difficult to approve additional load or grant new connections. In response, Deepak Patil assured that the process of transferring the required land for the sanctioned new substation would be expedited.



MSEDCL officials further informed me that efforts are underway to install 5 MVA and 10 MVA capacity transformers at various substations in the industrial area to facilitate new power connections.



Among others present at the meeting were Sudhir Badgujar, Ravi Punde, Sachin Kankarej, Govind Borse, Anil Mantri, Dilip Pingle, and Sharad Turle.