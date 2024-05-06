 Indrani Balan Foundation Gifts 60 Computers To SNDT College In Pune
Indrani Balan Foundation Gifts 60 Computers To SNDT College In Pune

IBF president and entrepreneur Punit Balan inaugurated the computer lab

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 03:00 PM IST
The Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) recently gifted 60 state-of-the-art computers to SNDT College, a leading institution in women's education.

IBF president and entrepreneur Punit Balan inaugurated the computer lab. SNDT University Vice-Chancellor Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, Principal Dr Anjali Kadam, along with many teachers and students, were present.

Punit Balan and IBF carry out social work extensively across the country in various fields, including education, sports, and defence. Since the education sector lays the foundation for development of students, a major portion of the assistance is directed towards it. The computers were donated to SNDT College with this objective in mind.

Vice-Chancellor Chakradeo remarked, “Girl students will benefit from advanced technology with the help of these computers. Previously, our students had limited opportunities to learn computers due to a shortage of machines. Now, they will have more opportunities thanks to the invaluable assistance provided by IBF.”

