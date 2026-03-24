India Faces Skill Gap, Not Unemployment, Saya Vinay Sahasrabuddhe At Jalgaon Workshop | Sourced

Jalgaon: Former Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said India’s main challenge is not unemployment but the lack of skill-based education. He was speaking at a two-day workshop on “Transformative Reengineering of Curricula in Humanities” at Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University.

Sahasrabuddhe said the National Education Policy has given students greater flexibility in their studies. He stressed the need to design courses that focus on practical skills and improve employability. He also highlighted the importance of linking education with local needs, especially agriculture in Jalgaon, and suggested including subjects like public policy to strengthen the Arts and Humanities stream.

Vice-Chancellor Prof V L Maheshwari said the education sector is undergoing rapid change. He noted that students must develop critical thinking, adaptability and emotional intelligence to succeed. He added that these qualities will help students become both employable and responsible citizens.

The workshop also featured sessions by education experts Anil Rao, Yugank Goyal and Jagdish Patil. Faculty members, researchers and students from various departments were present at the event.