'Incomplete Without Opposition': Supriya Sule on PM Modi inaugurating new Parliament House | PTI

In a strong statement, NCP leader and MP Supriya Sule expressed her disappointment with the government for holding the inauguration of the New Parliament Building without inviting the opposition.

Sule said, "to open a new Parliament building without the Opposition makes it an incomplete event. It means there is no democracy in the country."

Speaking about the invitation for the inauguration sent via WhatsApp just three days prior, Sule suggested that direct phone contact with opposition leaders would have been more appropriate. She also shared sentiments of attachment to the old Parliament House, which holds cherished memories and stands as a symbol of India's independence.

She also expressed dismay over the police action against protesting wrestlers in New Delhi on Sunday. "Did the Union Home Ministry grant permission to manhandle them? The Central government must provide unequivocal answers," tweeted Sule, who said she was deeply dismayed by the deplorable treatment of Olympic medallists and sportswomen.

"It is truly unfortunate that sportspersons who have brought honour to our nation through sports are compelled to wage such battles for justice. Winners who were felicitated by all and sundry post their victories are suddenly villains who are asking for justice," Sule said.

Read Also Pune News: Indian Railways to launch new Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from city

PM Modi inaugurates new Parliament House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.