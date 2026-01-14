 Income Tax TDS Teams Raid Liquor Trader In Nandurbar, Recover ₹55 Lakh
Income Tax TDS Teams Raid Liquor Trader In Nandurbar, Recover ₹55 Lakh

On Monday, Income Tax TDS teams from Nashik and Jalgaon raided the office of a liquor trading establishment in Nandurbar and conducted a thorough inspection of the documents. It was found that ₹55 lakh in TDS had not been deposited into the government treasury.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Income Tax TDS Teams Raid Liquor Trader In Nandurbar, Recover ₹55 Lakh | Video Screengrab (Representative Pic)

Jalgaon: On Monday, Income Tax TDS teams from Nashik and Jalgaon raided the office of a liquor trading establishment in Nandurbar and conducted a thorough inspection of the documents. It was found that ₹55 lakh in TDS had not been deposited into the government treasury.

According to a press release issued by the Income Tax TDS officials, on January 12, the Income Tax TDS teams from Nashik and Jalgaon, under the guidance of the Joint Commissioner of Income Tax TDS Range, Nashik, raided the office of a liquor trading establishment in Nandurbar and inspected various documents throughout the day.

It was found that the establishment had sold liquor worth ₹55 crore in the current financial year, and the one percent TDS tax of ₹55 lakh had not been deposited into the government treasury. The Income Tax Department's TDS officials conducted a thorough inquiry into this matter and immediately recovered the ₹55 lakh from the concerned parties and deposited it into the government treasury.

Since there was an outstanding amount of ₹50 lakh from the previous period, the establishment was asked to pay it, but the concerned parties requested 15 days' time. The Income Tax Department has appealed to everyone to strictly adhere to all the TDS provisions of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

