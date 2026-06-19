Inadequate Rainfall Raises Farmers' Concerns Across Marathwada

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Inadequate rainfall across the Marathwada region in June has heightened concerns among farmers. Weather experts and agricultural universities have predicted below-normal rainfall this year and advised farmers not to rush with sowing operations until sufficient rainfall is received.

In the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, the average rainfall expected in June is 71.5 mm. However, only 40.7 mm (56.9%) has been recorded so far. During the entire monsoon season (June to September), the region is expected to receive 679.5 mm of rainfall, but only around 6% of the seasonal average has been received to date.

Dharashiv is the only district in Marathwada to receive excess rainfall. Against an average of 67.7 mm, the district has recorded 76.3 mm (112.7%). Beed received 53.4 mm (78%) of rainfall against its average of 68.5 mm. The remaining districts have recorded below-average rainfall.

Latur received 44.9 mm (62.2%), Nanded 48 mm (59.1%), Hingoli 43.8 mm (48.6%), and Parbhani 36.3 mm (46.8%). Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the lowest rainfall at 13.2 mm (19.8%), followed by Jalna with 19.2 mm (27.2%).

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, light rainfall accompanied by gusty winds is likely at isolated places in Marathwada over the next five days. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Nanded districts may receive light showers, while heatwave conditions are likely in isolated areas of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed.

However, extended forecasts indicate the possibility of above-average rainfall in Marathwada between June 19 and 25. Meanwhile, agricultural experts have reiterated their advice that farmers should wait for adequate rainfall before undertaking sowing operations.