Implement Effective Measures For Drought Conditions; Ensure Equitable Distribution Of Water Through Tankers: CEO Onkar Pawar | Sourced

Nashik: In anticipation of potential drought conditions, effective measures must be implemented to overcome water scarcity in rural areas. When supplying water through tankers, it must be ensured that water is discharged only at designated, safe locations and distributed equitably among citizens.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad, Onkar Pawar, has directed that regular monitoring be conducted at the taluka level to ensure that water sources remain clean and safe.

These directives were issued during a coordination meeting held at the Nashik Zilla Parishad, chaired by CEO Onkar Pawar. The meeting included a comprehensive review of several critical issues, such as drought conditions, mitigation of water scarcity, fodder availability, implementation of rural development schemes, healthcare facilities and general administrative operations.

Pawar emphasised that in areas where water reserves are available, farmers should be encouraged to cultivate fodder crops. He stressed the need for proactive planning to prevent any future shortage of fodder for livestock.

Furthermore, he directed that the construction of protective walls for Zilla Parishad schools in rural areas under the 'Chief Minister's Samruddha Panchayat Raj Abhiyan' should be carried out through the 'Ramji Yojana', maintaining a funding ratio of 60:40. He also underscored the importance of prioritising water conservation projects to preserve existing water sources.

Regarding various central and state government housing schemes, he instructed that the construction of homes for eligible beneficiaries be completed within the stipulated timeframe and that pending instalments be disbursed immediately.

He stated that, alongside providing quality healthcare facilities to citizens in rural areas, healthcare institutions should work systematically to obtain National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification and continuously improve the quality of their services.

CEO Onkar Pawar urged all departments to effectively implement the 'e-Office' system to make administrative operations more efficient, transparent and effective. He also emphasised the need for inter-departmental coordination to ensure that the objectives of government schemes are met within stipulated timeframes, and stressed that priority must be given to quality in all aspects of work.

Present on this occasion were Additional Chief Executive Officer Pratibha Sangamnere, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (General Administration) Mahesh Patil, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Vijaykumar Sonwane, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Dr Varsha Fadol, Deputy Commissioner (Animal Husbandry) Dr Sadashiv Bendkyale, District Programme Officer (Women and Child Development) Pratap Patil, In-charge Education Officer (Primary) Saroj Jagtap, In-charge District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, and Block Development Officers (BDOs) from all talukas.