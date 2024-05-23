IMD Forecasts Very Hot & Humid Conditions In Nashik District For Next 5 Days

Representational Image |

The forecast by the Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa Kendra, a subsidiary of the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), predicts very hot and humid weather for the next five days in Nashik district. The sky will be cloudy to partially cloudy during this period. The maximum temperature will range between 40-42°C, while the minimum temperature will be between 23-24°C. Wind speeds are expected to remain between 17-32 km/h. There is a possibility of a heatwave at isolated places in Nashik district on Thursday and Friday, based on the district-level forecast.

Considering the rising temperatures and acute water shortage, farmers are advised to take necessary precautions. Irrigation management should include reducing the interval between two irrigations and preferably watering crops at night to minimise evaporation losses. Using mulching for fruit and vegetable crops to retain soil moisture is also recommended.

In areas facing water scarcity, preparing ridges of 30 cm size with the help of a harrow for in situ moisture conservation is suggested. Deep plowing the soil can help destroy pests and reduce weed, pest, and disease quantities in kharif crops. Micro-irrigation systems are recommended to conserve water. For crop protection, stored pulses should be protected from insects by applying castor, linseed, karanj, or neem oil at 3 to 5 ml per kg of grain.

Due to the heatwave conditions, an SMS advisory suggests irrigating summer vegetable and fruit gardens lightly and frequently in the evening, using mulch to reduce evaporation losses, and ensuring adequate air circulation in cowsheds to protect animals from the heat.

Although heatwave conditions are expected across Maharashtra from Wednesday until Saturday, there may be minor unseasonal rain in isolated places with cloudy weather on Thursday and Friday in South Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, and Nanded. Unseasonal cloudy weather is expected to clear from Friday in Marathwada and Vidarbha regions. However, the atmosphere will remain cloudy in Mumbai, Konkan, Khandesh, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur even after Friday.

The monsoon, which reached Andaman on Sunday, is continuing to advance. There is a possibility of a cyclone developing in the Bay of Bengal during the week, but the situation remains unclear.

Farmers and residents are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions to mitigate the effects of the heatwave and unseasonal weather.