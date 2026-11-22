Illegal Sex Racket At Karodi Hotel Busted; Five Women Rescued, 3 Arrested | Representative Image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Crime Branch raided an illegal brothel operating at Hotel Nisarga in the Karodi area along the Dhule-Solapur Highway and rescued five women. The police arrested three suspects, while the lodge owner and another suspect remain absconding. The police seized cash, mobile phones and other items worth ₹56,200. The raid took place on Friday.

Crime Branch officer Jagannath Menkudale received confidential information about an illegal sex racket operating at Hotel Nisarga in Karodi. Acting on the information and following instructions from senior officials, a Crime Branch team raided the hotel.

During the operation, the police found that the suspects were allegedly luring local women and women from other states and forcing them into prostitution for financial gain. The team rescued five women from the premises.

The police arrested three suspects: Aditya Sunilkumar Pandey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; Ravi Kashinath Pol, a resident of Kalyan in Thane district; and Sanjay Bansi Jadhav, a resident of Hirapur in Georai taluka of Beed district.

Meanwhile, the lodge owner, Kamlesh Bhalerao, a resident of Tisgaon in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and another suspect, Devidas Munsi Rathod, a resident of Hatyaltanda in Basavakalyan taluka of Karnataka, remain absconding. The police are searching for them.

The police registered a case at Daulatabad Police Station under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and Sections 143 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police shifted the rescued women to a shelter home.

The Crime Branch conducted the operation under the guidance of Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shashikant Satav and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Poonam Patil. Senior Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar and Sub-Inspector Jagannath Menkudale of the Crime Branch led the team.

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Thieves Break Open ATM In Beed's Wadwani, Flee With ₹11.33 Lakh

In a separate incident, unidentified thieves broke open an automated teller machine (ATM) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Wadwani and fled with around ₹11.33 lakh in cash early on Saturday. The incident triggered panic among local residents, said Varsha Vghade, Assistant Police Inspector at Wadwani Police Station.

The theft took place in one of the town's busiest areas and has raised questions about ATM security, surveillance systems and night patrolling.

Thieves Break Open ATM In Beed's Wadwani | Sourced

Following the alert, police personnel rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. They are scanning closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the ATM kiosk and nearby establishments to identify and trace the suspects.

Meanwhile, local residents have demanded swift action and the immediate arrest of those involved in the theft.

The manager of the Wadwani branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) has lodged a complaint at Wadwani Police Station, Vghade said.