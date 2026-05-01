Illegal Sand Mining Busted In Beed; Police Seize Tractors, Sand Worth Rs 13 Lakh | Sourced

Beed: Police in Georai carried out a major raid against illegal sand mining on Thursday morning. They seized sand and two tractors worth about Rs 13 lakh from the banks of the Godavari River, officials said.

The action took place around 11 am in the Mhalaspimpagaon area of Georai tehsil. Police said they had received specific information about illegal sand excavation in the riverbed. A team then launched a surprise operation at the spot.

During the raid, officers caught two unregistered tractors in the act. The vehicles were fitted with ‘Keni’ tools used to lift sand from the river. The sand was being extracted illegally, police said.

The operation was carried out on the orders of Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat, who has directed strict action against illegal activities in the district.

The team worked under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Sachin Pandkar and Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Katke. The raid was led by Police Inspector Kishore Pawar along with PSI Nitin Shinde and constables Kalyan Rathod, Goraksha Doke, Dhiraj Khandekar and Rishi Pote.

After the seizure, the tractors and equipment were taken to the Georai Police Station. Officials said a First Information Report is being registered against those involved.

Police said the action is a strong step against the sand mafia operating in the Godavari basin. They added that surveillance along riverbanks will be increased to stop such illegal activities and protect natural resources.