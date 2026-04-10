Bhiwandi Crackdown: ₹23 Lakh Worth Illegal Sand Seized From Kevni Creek As Action Against Sand Mafia Intensifies

Enforcement teams intensify action against illegal sand mining at Kevni creek in Bhiwandi | File Photo

Bhiwandi, April 10: In a strong and well-coordinated enforcement drive, the Revenue Department intensified its crackdown on illegal sand mining activities, seizing sand stock worth Rs 23 lakh from the banks of Kevni Creek.

The crackdown, which exposed large-scale unauthorized excavation and storage, has once again highlighted the persistent threat posed by the sand mafia operating in the region.

Raid exposes illegal sand pits

Acting on specific inputs and repeated complaints of rampant illegal sand extraction from the Ulhas River belt, the authorities conducted a targeted raid at Kevni village.

During the operation, officials discovered 15 sand pits containing a total of 456 brass of illegally mined sand. The entire stock was immediately confiscated.

An official case has been registered against those involved at Narpoli Police Station, and further investigation is underway to identify the key operators behind the illegal network.

Operation led by senior officials

The drive was carried out following strict instructions from Thane District Collector Dr. Shrikrishna Panchal, who had directed officials to take stringent action against illegal sand mining across the district.

The operation was executed under the supervision of Additional Collector Harichandra Patil, Sub-Divisional Officer Rupali Bhalke, and Bhiwandi SDO Amit Sanap.

The enforcement team was led by District Mining Officer Vivek Ghule, along with Tehsildar Amol Kadam (Sand Ghats) and Bhiwandi Tehsildar Abhijit Khole. Two vigilance squads, comprising revenue and administrative officials, carried out the raid with precision.

Officials involved in the drive

Officials involved included Sanjay Jadhav, Dinesh Borade, Anil Rajapure, Arun Shelar, and Darshan Nate, supported by Thane Collectorate staff, Kharbav Circle Officer Sudhakar Kamdi, Village Revenue Officer Ramesh Suryavanshi, and Mujib Shaikh.

The seized sand has been handed over to Kevni Police Patil Narayan Patil for safekeeping.

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Authorities vow continued crackdown

SDO Rupali Bhalke personally visited the site and reaffirmed that the campaign against illegal sand mining will continue aggressively. Tehsildar Abhijit Khole stated that strict surveillance in creek areas will be maintained.

The action has sent shockwaves among illegal operators, indicating that authorities are stepping up enforcement with zero tolerance.

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