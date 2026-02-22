Bhiwandi Crime Branch Nabs Two Habitual Offenders From Gujarat, Solves Six Theft Cases And Recovers ₹7.39 Lakh Stolen Ornaments

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Bhiwandi has arrested two habitual offenders involved in multiple housebreakings and vehicle thefts, solving six cases across the region. |

Bhiwandi: In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch of Bhiwandi has arrested two habitual offenders involved in multiple housebreakings and vehicle thefts, solving six cases across the region. Police recovered stolen gold and silver ornaments collectively valued at ₹7.39 lakh from the accused.

Duo Operated Across Jurisdictions

The arrested individuals have been identified as Azad Singh alias Dhanri Madhusing Tak (33) and Ajay Singh alias Mamu Bhurasing Dudhane (28), both residents of Didoli in Surat, Gujarat. According to officials, the duo had been operating across jurisdictions and were linked to a series of property-related offences under the limits of the Thane Police Commissionerate.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs and technical analysis, a team led by Senior Police Inspector Sheetal Raut of the Bhiwandi Crime Branch launched a targeted operation to trace the suspects. Under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspectors Shriraj Mali and Mithun Bhoir, a dedicated team tracked down and apprehended the accused after sustained surveillance and groundwork.

Six Cases Solved

During interrogation, police unearthed their involvement in six offences four registered at Narpoli Police Station and one each at Kongaon and Virar police stations. The accused allegedly targeted locked houses and parked vehicles, decamping with valuables before fleeing the scene.

Police officials said the arrests are part of a broader crackdown aimed at curbing rising incidents of housebreaking and vehicle theft in the region. Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused are linked to additional crimes in adjoining areas.

The successful operation underscores the Crime Branch’s intensified efforts to dismantle inter-state theft networks operating in and around Bhiwandi.

