BJP's Bhiwandi U-Turn: Party Fields Rebel Corporator As Deputy Mayor Nominee After Mayoral Revolt, Sparks Allegations Of Political Inconsistency

Bhiwandi: In a dramatic political twist inside the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation, the BJP has fielded a corporator who was among six rebels that broke ranks during the mayoral election and aligned with the Secular Front. The move has triggered sharp political reactions, with citizens and rival leaders questioning whether the party will initiate disciplinary action against its own authorised candidate.

Chaudhary Secured Mayor's Post with Rebel Support

During the mayoral contest, senior BJP corporator Narayan Chaudhary, along with five others — Nandini Gaikwad, Ashwini Futanakar, Deepa Madhvi, Suhas Nakate and Abusad Shaikh — revolted and joined hands with the Congress–NCP (SP)-backed Secular Front. With their support, Chaudhary secured the Mayor’s post, altering the political arithmetic in the civic body.

Despite publicly warning of action against the rebels, the BJP nominated rebel corporator Suhas Nakate as its official Deputy Mayor candidate. Party group leader Santosh Shetty even issued a whip in his favour, resulting in Nakate securing 21 votes. The development has sparked allegations of political inconsistency within the party’s local unit.

Mahayuti Alliance Cracks During Mayoral Battle

The mayoral election exposed deep fissures in the Mahayuti alliance between the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Although the BJP had 22 corporators and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) had 12 taking the alliance tally to 34 the numbers still fell short of a comfortable majority.

Following anticipatory bail granted to former Mayor Vilas Patil, the Shiv Sena faction recalibrated its strategy, attempting to stitch together support with Konark Vikas Aghadi, Bhiwandi Vikas Aghadi and the Samajwadi Party. Parallel negotiations were underway to consolidate numbers in favour of Patil.

However, in a counter move, the BJP’s local leadership engineered a fresh equation by backing the Secular Front, reportedly with the support of corporators considered close to BJP MLA Mahesh Chaugule. The strategic shift tilted the balance of power and effectively sidelined the Shiv Sena faction from the mayoral race.

The fallout has widened the rift between the BJP and Shiv Sena in Bhiwandi, with both sides trading blame.

Shiv Sena Hits Back

Reacting to allegations by Narayan Chaudhary that the ally had failed to support him Shiv Sena Shinde group leader Manoj Katekar dismissed the charges as baseless.

Why blame Shiv Sena for the BJP’s internal divisions? It is evident that there are two factions within the BJP, and that led to their candidate walking away Katekar said adding that Shiv Sena stands by its commitments.

Independent Corporator’s Absence Fuels Speculation

The lone Independent corporator, Nitesh Ainakar, remained absent during the crucial mayoral vote despite earlier indicating support to the Shiv Sena-backed Vilas Patil. His absence added another layer of intrigue to an already high-stakes contest.

As the dust settles, the BJP faces uncomfortable questions: Will disciplinary action follow against rebel corporators, or does political expediency outweigh party doctrine? In Bhiwandi’s evolving civic power game, ideological lines appear increasingly blurred as strategic alliances redefine the city’s political landscape.

