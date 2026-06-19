Illegal Gas & Diesel Theft Gang Busted; Goods Worth ₹1.56 Crore Seized In Dhule District | Representational Image

Dhule: After maintaining secret surveillance for two days, the State Vigilance Squad of the Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection Department conducted a major raid on Thursday afternoon against a gang involved in the illegal theft of gas and diesel along the Gujarat-Dhule highway.

During the operation, goods worth approximately Rs 1,55,95,114, including a Bharat Petroleum LPG tanker, an HP diesel tanker, 140 commercial gas cylinders, and other equipment, were seized. Three accused were caught red-handed in connection with the case.

The operation took place on Thursday afternoon near Dahiwal village in Sakri taluka, Dhule district, behind 'Annapurna Dhaba' and adjacent to 'Parshwanath Dhaba' on the Surat-Dhule highway. The State Vigilance Squad executed the raid while the illegal theft of fuel from the gas and diesel tankers was in progress.

Items seized during the operation included an LPG tanker (GJ-06 AZ-4430) en route from Gujarat to Jalgaon along with its 17.42 metric tonnes of LPG; a diesel tanker (GJ-12 BZ-7999) with its 35 kilolitres of diesel; a Bolero pickup; a small truck; 130 commercial gas cylinders; gas-filling equipment; weighing scales; and a stock of diesel in drums.

The confiscated material comprises the LPG tanker and gas stock, the diesel tanker and diesel stock, the Bolero pickup, the small truck, commercial gas cylinders, gas-filling nozzles, weighing scales, and other related equipment. This is considered a major operation against the theft of fuel and gas in recent times; three individuals have been caught red-handed in connection with the case.

The operation was carried out by members of the State Vigilance Squad, namely Deependra Parulekar, Amol Burte, Pawan Kumble, Ravindra Rathod, Rajesh Sorte, Rahul Ingle, Devanand Ingle, and Rajiv Bhele, and sources indicated that further legal action against the accused is underway.