Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Crime Branch Busts Ration Black-Marketing Racket, Seizes Goods Worth ₹17 Lakh | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Crime Branch has busted a racket involved in the black marketing of ration foodgrains meant for poor beneficiaries and nutritional supplies intended for Anganwadi children, pregnant women, and other needy groups. During the operation, goods worth around ₹17 lakh were seized, and three persons were arrested.

Two cases have been registered at Jinsi Police Station, and five persons have been booked in connection with the racket. Those arrested have been identified as Sameer Babar Qureshi (30), Fardeen Pathan, both residents of Chikalthana, and Fahad Laeq Shaturi (45) of Kiradpura. The remaining accused, including Kaleem Chhotu Qureshi and another suspect, are absconding, said Crime Branch Police Inspector Gajanan Kalyankar.

According to police, the Crime Branch received confidential information that Kaleem Qureshi was illegally stockpiling foodgrains supplied under the Public Distribution System (PDS) and nutritional food meant for Anganwadi beneficiaries before selling them in the black market.

Acting on the tip-off, a Crime Branch team conducted a raid on June 13 at a godown located on the ground floor of the M.R. Palace building in Kiradpura. During the search, officials found large quantities of rations, foodgrains and Anganwadi nutrition supplies stored at the premises.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Praveen Pawar by a team led by PI Gajanan Kalyankar, PSI Praveen Patharkar, Dinesh Ban, police constables Sandeep Tayade and Yogesh Navsare, along with District Assistant Supply Officer Sandeep Shinde and other officials.

During the raid, police seized foodgrains meant for distribution under the Antyodaya scheme, including sugar, rice and wheat. They also confiscated 100 litres of diesel, a transport vehicle bearing registration number MH-18-BH-7720, and an electronic weighing machine. The total value of the seized goods and equipment is estimated at around ₹17 lakh.

Based on a complaint lodged by District Assistant Supply Officer Sandeep Shinde, two cases have been registered at Jinsi Police Station. Further investigation is underway.