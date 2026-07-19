Igatpuri: Bhavali Case Takes New Turn As Defence Claims Accused Were Not At Crime Scene | X - IANS

Igatpuri: Following a three-day police custody period, the accused involved in the attack on tourists near the Bhavali Dam in Igatpuri were produced before the Igatpuri Court today. Arguments presented by the defence lawyers during the hearing caused a stir.

The lawyers stated, “Our clients were not present at the scene when the incident took place; they were elsewhere. Furthermore, the police failed to produce the accused in court on time. Under the law, it is mandatory to produce the accused before the court within 24 hours, a requirement that was not met.”

The lawyers added, “We possess evidence, which we have submitted to the court. The court remanded the accused to judicial custody and rejected the police's request for further police custody.”

Serious Allegations Against the Complainant's Family

The lawyers claimed in court that serious allegations exist against the complainant woman and her husband. “A theft case was registered against the complainant's husband at the Nashik Road Police Station in 2025. Additionally, we have obtained evidence indicating that the complainant and her husband are involved in activities related to the NDPS Act (narcotics). Individuals who already have criminal cases registered against them are attempting to falsely implicate innocent people,” the lawyers asserted.

Today, the court remanded the accused to judicial custody, rejecting the police's plea for continued custody.

Nine accused individuals had previously been remanded to police custody for three days. Defence lawyers presented evidence claiming the accused were not present at the scene of the incident, stating instead that they were in Kasara at the time.

The police are conducting further investigations. The case has created a sensation in the city, and the arguments from both sides will be crucial in the upcoming hearings.