Igatpuri: ₹10 Lakh Stolen From Parked Car After Window Smashed | AI

Igatpuri: Thieves stole ₹10 lakh in cash from a car parked in front of an office in the Khalchi Peth area of Igatpuri. The incident has triggered concern among residents.

According to information received, the owner had parked and locked the Swift car in front of an office. A sum of ₹10 lakh in cash had been left on the car seat, concealed beneath a file.

The thieves smashed the passenger-side window of the vehicle, stole the cash and fled the scene.

The theft, despite the vehicle being locked, has caused concern among residents over the safety of parked vehicles in the locality.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person at the Igatpuri Police Station. They have inspected the crime scene and begun examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the surrounding area.

A police team is working to identify and apprehend those involved in the theft.