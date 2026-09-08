IEEE Conference Concludes At DY Patil College In Pune's Akurdi | Sourced

Pune: The two-day IEEE International Conference on Electronics, Computing, Communication and Networking Automation Technologies (ICEC2NT-2026) concluded at DY Patil College of Engineering, Akurdi, on Friday.

The conference, held on September 3 and 4, brought together researchers, academicians, industry professionals and students from India and abroad. A total of 287 research papers were presented in online and offline modes, with participants from 29 states and countries including the US, UK, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The event featured keynote sessions by experts from academia and industry, focusing on emerging technologies in electronics, computing, communication, Artificial Intelligence and automation.

Chief Guest Dr Manish Bali, Senior Director and Head, Semiconductor and AI CoE, UST Global, Bengaluru, urged students to develop innovative ideas and stressed the need for indigenous technological capabilities under the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Guest of Honour Mayur Koulavkar, Head–India Operations, Tenstorrent Inc., Bengaluru, delivered a keynote on ‘Reimagining SoC Design for the AI Era’, highlighting advancements in chip architecture for AI applications.

Other speakers included Prof Bhuvan Unhelkar of the University of South Florida, Prof Ezendu Ariwa of the University of Wales and Ashish Shah of Philips India Ltd.

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Dr Amar Buchade, Chair, IEEE Pune Section, highlighted the growing importance of Industry 5.0 and assured continued support for the conference’s 2027 edition.

The conference concluded with discussions on research collaboration, innovation and stronger industry-academia interaction.