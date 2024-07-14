ICAI Pune Convocation Honours 600 New CAs |

CA Sandeep Singla, Additional Commissioner of Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), emphasised the crucial role Chartered Accountants play in the nation's socioeconomic development at the convocation ceremony organised by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Pune branch at MIT Kothrud.

The event was also addressed virtually by CA Ranjeet Kumar Agrawal, National President of ICAI, and CA Charanjyot Singh, Vice President of ICAI.

Prof Dr Parag Kalkar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, CA Chandrashekhar Chitale, CA Umesh Sharma, Central Council Member of ICAI, CA Amruta Kulkarni, Chairperson of Pune ICAI, CA Sachin Miniyar, Vice President, CA Pranav Apte, Chairman of WICASA, CA Pritesh Munot, CA Rajesh Agrawal, CA Dr. MS Jadhav, and CA Jagdish Dhongade were present on this occasion. More than 600 students who completed the CA course were awarded certificates by CA Singla and Prof Dr Kalkar.

Prof Dr Kalkar emphasised the importance of working with a sense of duty towards society and maintaining honesty in the profession to contribute to the country's development. He also encouraged CAs to pursue further studies and research, including PhDs, and to strive for continual learning and self-improvement.

CA Chitale highlighted the significant demand for CAs both in India and abroad, expressing happiness about awarding certificates to over 600 new Chartered Accountants and noting the increasing number of women entering the profession. CA Amruta Kulkarni gave the opening remarks, and CA Umesh Sharma provided guidance to the students.