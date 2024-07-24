IAS Puja Khedkar Row: Beleaguered Trainee Officer Missing For Last 5 Days, Fails To Report At Mussoorie Training Academy On July 23 - Report

Puja Khedkar | File

Controversial probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, accused of using fake disability and caste certificates to secure her selection, reportedly failed to report to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie by the scheduled deadline on Tuesday.

Following the controversy surrounding her selection, Khedkar was recalled to the academy, and her training program was suspended. She was instructed to report by July 23 to the LBSNAA, which is a training institution for civil servants.

On July 16, Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Gadre notified Puja Khedkar that her training period with the government had been terminated. According to an India Today report, Khedkar who remains missing since 5 days, neither reported to the academy nor responded to the letter.

DoPT Letter Recalling Puja Khedkar To Academy

"It has been decided that district training of Puja Khedkar, IAS 2023 batch, be kept on hold, and she be immediately recalled to the Academy for further necessary action. The state government is requested to relieve the probationer immediately and advise her to join the academy at the earliest, not later than July 23 under any circumstances," the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) stated in a letter to the Maharashtra government.

Khedkar, a 2023-batch trainee IAS officer, faces allegations of misusing the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Persons With Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) quotas for her selection.

Delhi Police Books Khedkar Over False Information Submission

Additionally, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch has booked her for allegedly submitting false information to the UPSC to avail more attempts at the civil service exams than she was eligible for.

In response, the Centre has formed a single-member committee to scrutinize all documents submitted by Khedkar.

Khedkar Under Radar Since A Month

Khedkar came under scrutiny earlier this month after being transferred from Pune to Washim district following complaints of misconduct. These included the unauthorized use of a private car with a beacon light during her probation period and her demands for a separate office, an official vehicle, and staff — privileges she is not entitled to as a probationer.

The ongoing investigation and allegations against Khedkar raise serious concerns about the integrity of the selection process and the misuse of quotas intended to benefit genuinely disadvantaged individuals.