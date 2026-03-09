IAS Dr Abhijit Chaudhari Takes Charge As PMRDA Commissioner, Promises Push For Key Infrastructure Projects Across Pune District

Outgoing commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase on left and new commissioner Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari on right | Sourced

Pune: Indian Administrative Services (IAS) Dr Abhijit Chaudhari on Monday took charge as the new Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). He succeeded outgoing commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, who is going to Mantralaya in Mumbai.

Soon after assuming office, Dr Chaudhari said his priority will be to speed up major infrastructure projects in the Pune Metropolitan Region. These include the Pune Ring Road, the Hinjawadi–Shivajinagar Metro, and town planning schemes. He said the authority will also focus on systematic planning for the rapidly growing Pune metropolitan area.

Speaking to journalists, Dr Chaudhari said PMRDA will take concrete steps to address the challenges caused by rapid urbanisation in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and nearby rural areas. He said special attention will be given to easing traffic congestion in major IT and industrial zones. Work on the river rejuvenation project will also be taken forward.

Dr Chaudhari said some issues related to land acquisition and return of land to farmers are pending. These will be resolved through coordination with the concerned stakeholders, he added.

The charge handover took place in the presence of Additional Metropolitan Commissioner Deepak Singla and Joint Commissioner (Administration) Rupali Awale-Dambe. Outgoing Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase and Singla welcomed Dr Chaudhari and wished him success in his new role.

Dr Chaudhari has around 15 years of experience in the administrative service. Officials expect that several pending PMRDA projects will gain momentum under his leadership. He said his aim is to help build a prosperous, industry-friendly, and well-planned metropolitan region for the future.