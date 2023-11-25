 IAPAR's Theatre Mentorship Programme Gives You A Chance To Learn About Life In Theatre And Theatre In Life
Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Actor Atul Kulkarni interacted with the participants of the Theatre Mentorship Programme in 2018 | IAPAR

The International Association for Performing Arts and Research (IAPAR) is gearing up to launch the new edition of its Theatre Mentorship Programme on December 1 at the Kalachhaya Cultural Centre in Pune's Gokhalenagar.

"This series of sessions provides a unique opportunity for everyone to delve into life in theatre and understand the profound interplay between theatre and life itself. Our goal is to offer participants a comprehensive understanding of the theatrical realm and the myriad ways to engage with it," Vidyanidhee Vanarase, Founder Director of IAPAR told The Free Press Journal.

"The programme is crafted to kindle a passion for the stage and foster the growth of aspiring actors. It welcomes individuals aged 16 to their 60s, inviting them to explore the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre and performing arts. Whether aspiring for a professional career or pursuing theatre as a hobby, this mentorship caters to all with an active interest in theatre involvement," he emphasized.

Vanarase, a National School of Drama alumnus with a directorial portfolio encompassing over fifty multilingual plays, outlined that the programme will feature workshops aimed at honing specific theatre-related skills, play reading and watching sessions, engaging discussions, and masterclasses facilitated by seasoned experts.

Venue: Kalachhaya Cultural Centre, Gokhalenagar

Dates: December 1 to December 24 (Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays only)

