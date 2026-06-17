'I Am With Uddhav Thackeray': Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje Clarifies Stand Amid 'Operation Tiger' Buzz | Video Screengrab

Amid intense political speculation surrounding ‘Operation Tiger’ in Maharashtra, Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje has reaffirmed his loyalty to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Waje categorically stated that he would never abandon Thackeray and would not invite the stigma of betrayal upon himself. Notably, he was the only Lok Sabha member from outside Mumbai to attend the recent meeting personally called by the party chief.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) currently has nine MPs including Waje. Speculation surrounding ‘Operation Tiger’ suggests that six MPs may break away to form a separate group and align with the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and the ruling NDA at the Centre. Since discussions about this possible realignment have been ongoing for several months, all eyes were naturally on Waje’s stand. However, he has now made it clear that he remains firmly with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena and has no intention of defecting.

Party loyalty above political difficulties

When Eknath Shinde split from the original Shiv Sena and formed his own party, former Nashik MP Hemant Godse joined the new faction. Similarly, MLAs Dadaji Bhuse and Suhas Kande also sided with Shinde, citing development and access to funds as their reasons.

As an opposition MP, Rajabhau Waje too has faced several challenges, particularly in securing funds for development projects. Despite these difficulties, he has chosen to place party loyalty above everything else, making the ‘Matoshree’ leadership confident about his commitment.

Waje said, “I will not leave Uddhav Thackeray and go anywhere else. This is an unchangeable commitment. Switching parties would amount to betrayal, and I will never accept such a stain on my political career. No one from Eknath Shinde’s party has contacted me. In any case, the thought of leaving ‘Matoshree’ has never crossed my mind. I have always upheld party loyalty as my guiding principle, and there will not be even the slightest change in that till the very end.”